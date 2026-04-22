Prince William resolves King Charles major dilemma with new offer for cousin

Prince William is understood to have been looking for a solution to King Charles’s crucial problem as the monarch reconsiders pushing away Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, after ousting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the King’s two beloved nieces Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has also been a causing a major dilemma about their royal positions.

It seems that there is a back-and-forth in the matter. William’s two cousins have reportedly been invited back to the Royal Ascot after they were removed from the guest list. Meanwhile, William is sceptical about bringing Beatrice and Eugenie back in a prominent role, hence he has found another person fit for the role.

According to sources, William wants younger generation to have an attachment to the monarchy and he is choosing a special member for that, his cousin, Earl James of Wessex.

“He feels strongly that James is someone who can help foster that,” a source told Heat. “William is very discerning, if James weren’t such a solid young man, he wouldn’t be keen on bringing him and giving him the keys to the castle because he knows how quickly that sort of power can go to someone’s head.”

Moreover, Princess Kate supports the decision as she thinks of James as her nephew, per the insider. They explain that since Kate has known him as baby and she is also close with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, James is a good choice.

However, William will not force James into it since he knows that his teen cousin is very private and doesn’t even use his royal titles. The future king doesn’t want any more untrustworthy people since the exit of Prince Harry Meghan.

This could answer Charles’s dilemma about a having a good team of working royals and would not need Beatrice and Eugenie back in a big way.