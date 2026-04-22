King Charles puts reign to test with bombshell decision

King Charles puts reign to the test with US decision

King Charles has made a tough decision of his reign as his upcoming US visit is being called a ‘high-stakes’ diplomatic test.

The King Charles' vist is said to be highly important to shape his reign amid ongoing crisis. The trip will also examine the strength of the historic US-UK alliance at a fragile moment for the monarchy, with royal experts claiming the King can’t afford to fail on the world stage.

The visit marks the 250th anniversary of American independence and only the second time a British monarch addresses Congress. The first was the king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who delivered a speech at the Capitol during a state visit in 1991.

The 77-year-old and Queen Camilla would fly to the US this week to celebrate the milestone.

A large number of Britons are not happy with the decision, urging the King ot call off due to President Donald Trump’s critiecism of the British government for failing to support military operations.

"The question is, that special relationship that Elizabeth helped forge [between the two nations], does it survive?" Susan Page, author of "The Queen and Her Presidents," told Fox News.

The expert went on: "This is an open question, and the hope is King Charles can do something to preserve it."

Lauding the monarch's move to say no to the pressure, she said that there's no relationship more important to Great Britain than its relationship with the United States.

"And that’s been through times of great alliance, as in World War II, and times of great division, as we see now. I think that is part of his mother’s legacy that King Charles very much reflects," the commentator claimed.

However, there's no chance of King Charles' meeting with his estranged son, Prince Harry, and grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Page explained. "He’s been here, of course, many times. This is the first time as king. And I’m struck by some of the parallels with the first time Elizabeth came to Washington as queen."

Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein's scandal has also put new pressures on the future of the monarchy.

"On both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, we see great difficulties, treacherous waters for King Charles to navigate," said Page.

Hilary Fordwich weighed in on the situation, saying: "Given the current dire condition of the ‘special relationship,’ this is a most high-stakes trip."

"There’s immense pressure on the king regarding his legacy," Fordwich warned.

"If he is received well and makes appropriate remarks when he addresses Congress, he could further the transatlantic bond, endearing himself to Americans by rising above party politics and current disputes."

"This is a high-stakes tour, but it will be choreographed to the last detail," he said.