Meghan ‘demon boss' claims resurface after clip from Australia goes viral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared to have made a good impression with their visit to Australia last week, as they attended several philanthropic engagements.

On the first day of their four-day tour, they were warmly received by hordes of people at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne. The couple seemed to be touched by the response and did not shy away from interacting with the sick children getting treated at the establishment.

Everything seemed to be going great, but there was one blink-and-miss moment that has given “PTSD” to former Sussex staffers and ‘Dictator in high heels’ claims re-emerge.

According to The Daily Beast royal editor, Tom Sykes, staffers revealed that the brief video clip has brought back “traumatic” memories of working under Meghan.

The royal editor cited one staffer: “It gives me PTSD. It’s classic Meghan... smiling to the public on one side of her face and glowering at you on the secret side where she thinks she is unobserved.”

The staffer added that Meghan treats anyone she has power over like they are “totally disposable”.

“You are just treated like a tradesman who is there to fix the toilet.”

The Sussexes have had nearly 20 people exit their team. In reports published last year, former employees were interviews who claimed that Meghan used to bully them and reduce them to tears.

She had earned nicknames from ‘Demon Boss’ to ‘Dictator in high heels’ given her alleged cold attitude towards the team.