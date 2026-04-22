Prince Harry shares new message after King Charles confirms key royal team

Prince Harry penned a personal message as King Charles confirmed key members of his royal team.

The Duke of Sussex marked the 15-year anniversary of his expedition to the North Pole alongside the veterans in a new statement.

For the unversed, Harry is an expedition patron of Walking with the Wounded, a charity that aims to support injured veterans.

To commemorate the big day, the former working royal said, "I was honoured to join Walking With The Wounded as Expedition Patron to the North Pole in 2011.

"The veteran march across the ice served as a powerful reminder of the tenacity and courage of those who serve and who’ve been injured in the line of duty."

Harry praised the veterans and the team of WWTW for accomplishing an incredible milestone.

"This incredible expedition helped change public perception at such a crucial time. It shone a light on the importance of supporting those who served, and it encouraged thousands more veterans to speak up and come forward," he added.

Harry said that he feels privileged enough to stand with the veteran community and support the vital work of Walking With The Wounded.

"Fifteen years later, WWTW continues to support veterans and their families across the UK, providing employment support, mental health care and wraparound care coordination to empower those who have served. However, there are still veterans who need our support," he shared.

Prince Harry's message came after Buckingham Palace released a historic photo featuring the King and all the active working members of the firm.

The picture featured King Charles, Queen Camilla, alongside Princess Kate, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie (the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh), the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra and the Duke of Kent.

Sadly, Harry, who earlier expressed his wish to perform a "half-in, half-out" role within the British monarchy, met with disappointment.