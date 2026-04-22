Meghan Markle suffers setback after backlash

Meghan Markle has received an unexpected update as a fashion platform quietly removed her image after backlash.

The Duchess of Sussex's photo has quietly been removed by OneOff after giving into public pressure.

During their tour of Australia, Meghan and Harry visited Bondi Beach, where 15 people lost their lives in an massacre in December 2025.

The outfit that Harry's wife wore was subsequently uploaded to the affiliate shopping site with an image of the the Sussexes walking alongside emergency workers who responded to the terror attack against the Jewish community.

The original image has since been substituted with a photograph depicting Harry's wife waving as she departed from a luxury Range Rover earlier that same day, wearing the identical outfit but positioned away from the beach and without the Duke appearing in frame.

It is currently unclear whether Meghan or OneOff is responsible for selecting the images or outfits shared on the platform, and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing.

Meghan's £195 Brochu Walker sunglasses and a £876 brown suede handbag from the engagement were also listed for sale. Archie and Lilibet motehr's outfit also included a £535 navy jumper from P.Johnson, and £125 gold drop earrings from Essen.

OneOff operates as an AI-driven shopping platform that enables users to purchase celebrity-inspired outfits.

Verified personalities such as Meghan earn affiliate commissions of between 10 and 25 per cent on each transaction.