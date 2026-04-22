Duchess Sophie skips fun-filled moments with Prince Edward

Prince Edward attends ‘Fawlty Towers’ Cornwall run without Duchess Sophie

Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, made a solo outing after attending Buckingham Palace event.

The royal attended the opening night of the Cornwall run of the play Fawlty Towers.

Prince Edward, who is Royal Patron of the Hall for Cornwall in Truro, stepped to see the stage production of the classic TV series made by John Cleese.

Following the performance, Sophie's husband viewed the stage and backstage areas, where he met members of the cast and crew to hear about the production’s national success and warm reception from Cornish audiences.

A spokesperson for the Hall for Cornwall released the statement, saying: "The team at Hall for Cornwall were delighted to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke Of Edinburgh, Royal Patron of Hall for Cornwall, for a visit to Truro on Tuesday, April 21."

The statement continued: "A long standing champion of Hall for Cornwall and the wider creative industries, His Royal Highness has supported the HfC charitable mission as a cultural cornerstone for audiences, artists, and young people across more than a decade."