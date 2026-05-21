Kensington Palace responds to Prince William, George's US trip

Prince William and Prince George are making headlines about talks surrounding their trip to the US for a globally celebrated event.

The Prince of Wales, who is undoubtedly a big football fan, was very recently seen at the Europa League final in Turkey.

From excitement to tears, William put every emotion on display during the thrilling game night.

Now, a royal commentator, Christopher Andersen, claimed that there might be a possibility of seeing the two future Kings at the FIFA World Cup in the US.

Speaking with Fox News, he shared that George, being "a passionate soccer fan", and other members of the Wales family are over the moon.

He added, "This would mark the first known visit to the U.S. by two future kings travelling together. This would also mark the first time the Wales children have ever set foot on American soil."

As the president of England's Football Association, William might surprise fans with his presence at the highly anticipated football event.

"As such, he is expected to cheer on England’s team in the World Cup. Charles and Camilla’s state visit was also an unqualified triumph. Along with Kate Middleton’s equally successful trip to Italy, palace officials were prompted to green-light one more high-profile visit, this time by the brightest stars in the royal firmament," the royal expert said.

However, Kensington Palace denied any such plans for the Prince of Wales.

Palace's spokesperson shared, "There are currently no public plans for a trip to the U.S. Hoping for a great performance from England, though!"