 
Geo News

Princess Eugenie, Jack take brave step ahead of royal event

Princess Eugenie and her husband seen leaving Kensington Palace as new chapter begins
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 21, 2026

Princess Eugenie, Jack take brave step ahead of royal event
Princess Eugenie, Jack take brave step ahead of royal event

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who are expecting their third child together this summer, have been seen leaving Kensington Palace ahead of big royal event.

The couple were all smiles as they spared time to have fun after pregnancy announcement, taking a drive from Kensington Palace to Mayfair club.

Pregnant eugenie appeares tense-free as lilies were dancing on her cheeks while enjoying the much-needed outing with her loved one.

She also showed off her baby bump as she stepped out for an evening at the Oswald's. The 36-year-old enjoyed a private dinner hosted by Discovery Dunes, a Dubai-based golf and residential members' community.

Eugenie and her 40-year-old husband spent hours at the celebrity-favoured club, with the couple departing after dark.

Eugenie showed off her elegance in a black cocktail dress and a silk red blazer. To elevate her look she wore her hair swept back in an updo and completed the ensemble with heels.

There was also a handmade crochet turtle attached to her handbag, offering a glimpse into her crafting interests.

Princess Eugenie, Jack take brave step ahead of royal event

On the other hand, Brooksbank cut a stylish figure in a pinstripe suit paired with a yellow tie. The royal couple were also had moments with filmmaker Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui Ainsley during the evening's festivities.

Former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff and his wife Rachael were also spotted leaving the venue.

Thecouple are spending most of their times together since Buckingham Palace confirmed the pregnancy news earlier this month.

Meghan Markle drops 'perfect gift' video after Britons embrace Duchess
Meghan Markle drops 'perfect gift' video after Britons embrace Duchess
‘Shaking and tearful' Prince William issues statement after big win video
‘Shaking and tearful' Prince William issues statement after big win
Palace shares update on King Charles, Queen Camilla following mishap
Palace shares update on King Charles, Queen Camilla following mishap
Prince Harry, Meghan swallow bitter pill as major Hollywood link cut ties
Prince Harry, Meghan swallow bitter pill as major Hollywood link cut ties
Prince Edward praises SNA students during inspiring Buckingham Palace engagement
Prince Edward praises SNA students during inspiring Buckingham Palace engagement
Kate Middleton sister Pippa's milestone celebration unfolds amid feud
Kate Middleton sister Pippa's milestone celebration unfolds amid feud
King Charles wraps up tour by picking special gift for loved one
King Charles wraps up tour by picking special gift for loved one
Zara Tindall's husband Mike pokes fun at John Terry
Zara Tindall's husband Mike pokes fun at John Terry