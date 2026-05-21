Princess Eugenie, Jack take brave step ahead of royal event

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who are expecting their third child together this summer, have been seen leaving Kensington Palace ahead of big royal event.

The couple were all smiles as they spared time to have fun after pregnancy announcement, taking a drive from Kensington Palace to Mayfair club.

Pregnant eugenie appeares tense-free as lilies were dancing on her cheeks while enjoying the much-needed outing with her loved one.

She also showed off her baby bump as she stepped out for an evening at the Oswald's. The 36-year-old enjoyed a private dinner hosted by Discovery Dunes, a Dubai-based golf and residential members' community.

Eugenie and her 40-year-old husband spent hours at the celebrity-favoured club, with the couple departing after dark.

Eugenie showed off her elegance in a black cocktail dress and a silk red blazer. To elevate her look she wore her hair swept back in an updo and completed the ensemble with heels.

There was also a handmade crochet turtle attached to her handbag, offering a glimpse into her crafting interests.

On the other hand, Brooksbank cut a stylish figure in a pinstripe suit paired with a yellow tie. The royal couple were also had moments with filmmaker Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui Ainsley during the evening's festivities.

Former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff and his wife Rachael were also spotted leaving the venue.

Thecouple are spending most of their times together since Buckingham Palace confirmed the pregnancy news earlier this month.