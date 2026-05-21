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Prince William receives unexpected request as royal faces expensive bill

The future king set to pay big money following emotionally-charged event
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 21, 2026

Prince William received an unexpected request at the end of a particularly emotional day in surprise turn of event.

The future King, who had been at Europa League final in Turkey on Wednesday, was in tears as his favourite team, Aston Villa, marked its first victory in three decades at the cup. William had been a fan of the team since his childhood, hence it had been a special moment for him.

William had forgotten he was the heir to the throne for a while, given his reaction, although, the team did not. One of the players, John McGinn revealed that the prince of Wales had visited them at the dressing room before the game.

John dubbed him as the “classy” and “normal guy” who is a “massive fan” of the team.

Following their big win and trophy presentation, John had revealed his cheeky plans for making the future King of England foot the bill for their celebrations.

“It’s great to have his support and hopefully it continues and tonight he can have a couple of drinks with us and maybe get his credit card out at the end of the night!” he told TNT.

It is safe to assume that the afterparty would have been a massive celebration (and an expensive one) with all the players and staff coming together to commemorate the win. However, even if William had to pull out his credit card, he can easily foot the bill given his net worth.

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