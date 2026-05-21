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King Charles steps back from 'peace offering' despite Meghan's nod

Prince Harry, Meghan get shocking update from King Charles after fresh olive branch
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 21, 2026

King Charles steps back from &apos;peace offering&apos; despite Meghan&apos;s nod
King Charles steps back from 'peace offering' despite Meghan's nod

Meghan Markle, who joined Prince Harry to make a peace offering to the royal family, received a shocking update from King Charles.

The Duchess seemingly gave a public nod to the monarch during her eighth wedding anniversary celebrations with Prince Harry, hinting that she is ready to make amends not with other members but with her husband's father.

In a series of photos shared on her official Instagram page, one picture featured the bride and groom alongside the King. However, not all were facing the camera.

King Charles steps back from peace offering despite Meghans nod

Despite Archie and Lilibet's mother's warm gesture, the Sussexes did not receive any kind of wish from the royals, Rob Shutter claimed.

An insider shared, "There was no phone call, no private message, no peace offering — absolutely nothing."

"The silence was very intentional," Rob believes it was a deliberate move made by the royal family. 

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