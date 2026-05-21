King Charles delights Charlotte from miles away as Lilibet still awaits

King Charles, a well-known workaholic, may very well have a packed schedule with state affairs and royal engagements, but the doting grandfather doesn’t forget his beloved grandchildren.

The monarch, who is currently on a surprise three-day visit to Northern Ireland, revealed a rare side of him as he picked out a special gift for 11-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate had marked her birthday earlier this month. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Charlotte will get a sweet gift from her grandpa.

However, Charles’s other granddaughter would still be anticipating a similar gesture next month, as Princess Lilibet would turn five in June.

Charles and Camilla were visiting science and discovery centre Odyssey Place, home to W5 LIFE (Learning Innovation for Everyone) to meet several young business owners supported by the King’s Trust, where something caught his eye.

He had selected a beaded bag charm from jewellery business owner Rachel Rose. Upon receiving it, he said, “Thank you, she will love that.”

Royal insiders and experts have maintained that Charles would very much like to meet his US-based grandchildren, and this is the main driving force for him to push for a possible reconciliation with Prince Harry.

Charles shares a lot in common with Charlotte including their love for ballet. Meanwhile, he has only met with his youngest granddaughter once, which is something that aggrieves him immensely.