King Charles receives surprise honour ahead of US visit

The British monarch has received surprise honour for his lifelong commitment to the environment on Earth Day, days before his highly-anticipated visit to the US.

King Charles III has been rewarded a Green Blue Peter Badge for his decades-long dedication to environmental conservation and sustainability efforts.

The ceremony took place at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, which serves as the headquarters for The King's Foundation.

Joel Mawhinney, Blue Peter presenter, handed over the prestigious green badge during filming for a special edition of the long-running BBC children's programme.

The award acknowledges the Prince William and Harry's father's leadership on environmental matters and his charitable work promoting sustainable communities, ecological education, and traditional craftsmanship through the King's Foundation.

During his visit, the King spent time with young recipients of the Green Badge who are enrolled in The King's Foundation's educational initiatives.

The children shared their creative proposals for tackling food waste and safeguarding the environment with the King.

Sarah Muller, Head of Commissioning 7+, said: "Blue Peter has always been about inspiring children to get involved and to believe that they can make a difference to the world.

"Awarding His Majesty a Green Blue Peter Badge on Earth Day is a powerful reflection of that mission."

Jacqueline Farrell, Executive Director for Education at The King's Foundation, described the occasion as "wonderful".

The special Blue Peter episode will air on May 1. The programme also features wildlife presenter Steve Backshall from Deadly 60, alongside segments exploring dangerous fungi and plants at Kew Gardens.

The King's Foundation was established by Charles III in 1990 during his time as Prince of Wales.