Even though Prince Harry had a tumultuous relationship with the royal family, the Spencer family continued to be supportive of the Duke of Sussex, especially Earl Charles Spencer.

Harry’s uncle had been a key player in holding him back from making some of the biggest (albeit impulsive) decisions about his royal titles. He had remained an important link to the UK for Harry, but it seems there is some trouble.

Princess Diana’s brother announced a day ago that he marked the “happiest day ever” on May 15th, 2026, tying the knot with Professor Cat Jarman in a private wedding in Arizona.

“A very close friend said to me, months ago: ‘The thing about Cat is, she’d want to be with you if you lived in a hut.’ Little did I know she’d also be happy to marry me in a desert,” he wrote in a caption shared with a wedding photo taken by photographer Caitlyn Jennings.

This is Charles's fourth wedding.

The odd thing was that while the wedding took place in the US, Prince Harry was nowhere in sight. Royal watchers were also quick to take notice of the fact, suggesting that it could be some trouble brewing.

However, royal editor Richard Eden clarified that neither Prince William nor Charles’s children were in attendance at the wedding. Although, Eden did not shy away from indicating his own views about possible friction.

It is likely that the decision did not have any particular heat towards Harry since no one else was in attendance.