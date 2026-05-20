Ex-Prince Andrew wins unexpected support from Scotland as big decision looms

Traces of King Charles’s disgraced brother are slowly being removed from any and all association with the royal family following the scandals exposed in the Epstein files.

The monarch has already removed his brother from the royal fold – stripping him off of the royal honours and the Prince-style titles – in a landmark decision. The former royal was unceremoniously kicked out from his Windsor property Royal Lodge, with backing from Prince William.

Now, there are already serious discussions taking place to take Andrew’s name out of the line of succession with three countries already backing the Act of Parliament. However, there is one place that doesn’t want Andrew’s name to be removed: a small town named Renfrew, few miles west of Glasgow in Scotland.

According to the locals, the change would be expensive and unnecessary hassle for the locals already living there with “no real gain”, via BBC.

There is a cluster of streets named after the children of Elizabeth II in 1960s: Charles Avenue, Anne Avenue, Andrew Avenue and Edward Avenue.

“I see where people are coming from about it, but I’d rather just remain Andrew Avenue,” one resident said. “Just changing it for getting bills or anything like that would be inconvenient.”

They noted that the street is not called ‘Prince Andrew’ which is why it doesn’t bother him.

Moreover, Councillor John Shaw, who had requested the consultation, said some locals have “expressed clear views” that they had strong feelings about the location associated to the disgraced ex-royal.