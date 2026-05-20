King Charles offered apology after shocking announcement in Northern Ireland

King Charles issued apology after shocking announcement in Northern Ireland

King Charles received alarming news during his Northern Ireland tour, causing panic among fans.

It has been reported by GB that Radio Caroline faced a "computer error," announcing King Charles had died, which left royal well-wishers in distress.

The station manager, Peter Moore, released an urgent statement about the unexpected mistake and apologised to the monarch.

In his clarification, he said, "Due to a computer error at our main studio, the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HRH the King had passed away.

"Radio Caroline then fell silent as would be required, which alerted us to restore programming and issue an on-air apology.

"Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen's, and now the King's, Christmas Message and we hope to do so for many years to come.

"We apologise to HM the King and to our listeners for any distress caused."

King Charles' office remained quiet over the surprising event.

It is important to note that the monarch is currently on a three-day visit to Northern Ireland.