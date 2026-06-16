 
Geo News

King Charles 'snub' to Beatrice, Eugenie confirmed in new announcement

Harriet Sperling joins royals for key gathering, Beatrice and Eugenie miss out
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 16, 2026

King Charles snub to Beatrice, Eugenie confirmed in new announcement

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's 'royal ban' becomes talk of the town once again after a list of royal family members was released, who are joining King Charles at a key event.

On June 16, Official Ascot & Royal Ascot's Instagram page revealed the names of those royals participating in the procession on the first day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Carriage 1st will carry King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.

The second carriage has a special new member of the royal family, Harriet Sperling, as she will join her husband Peter Phillips, mother-in-law Princess Anne, alongside Sir Ben Elliot.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are also taking part in the royal procession among other prestigious guests.

But royal fans noticed that Andrew's daughters were nowhere to be seen. 

Reactions sparked after the royal procession announcement. One fan wrote, "Don’t ban Beatrice and Eugenie."

However, some believe that the sisters might make an appearance in the coming days of Royal Ascot. 

Meghan Markle makes big announcement after King Charles' powerful move
Meghan Markle makes big announcement after King Charles' powerful move
Royal family drops major update after King Charles, Camilla's Ascot appearance
Royal family drops major update after King Charles, Camilla's Ascot appearance
Mike Tindall shares first photo after Ascot staff stops Zara Tindall
Mike Tindall shares first photo after Ascot staff stops Zara Tindall
Princess Anne drags entire family to royal proceedings in multicoloured outfit video
Princess Anne drags entire family to royal proceedings in multicoloured outfit
King Charles receives warm kiss from royal lady on arrival at Royal Ascot video
King Charles receives warm kiss from royal lady on arrival at Royal Ascot
Prince Harry's comment resurfaces after Kate, William's latest decision on George
Prince Harry's comment resurfaces after Kate, William's latest decision on George
Zara and Mike Tindall arrive in high spirits on day 1 of Royal Ascot video
Zara and Mike Tindall arrive in high spirits on day 1 of Royal Ascot
King Charles and Queen Camilla to lead grand royal procession
King Charles and Queen Camilla to lead grand royal procession