King Charles 'snub' to Beatrice, Eugenie confirmed in new announcement

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's 'royal ban' becomes talk of the town once again after a list of royal family members was released, who are joining King Charles at a key event.

On June 16, Official Ascot & Royal Ascot's Instagram page revealed the names of those royals participating in the procession on the first day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Carriage 1st will carry King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.

The second carriage has a special new member of the royal family, Harriet Sperling, as she will join her husband Peter Phillips, mother-in-law Princess Anne, alongside Sir Ben Elliot.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are also taking part in the royal procession among other prestigious guests.

But royal fans noticed that Andrew's daughters were nowhere to be seen.

Reactions sparked after the royal procession announcement. One fan wrote, "Don’t ban Beatrice and Eugenie."

However, some believe that the sisters might make an appearance in the coming days of Royal Ascot.