Prince Harry's comment resurfaces after Kate, William's latest decision on George

Prince Harry's warning surfaces after Kate, William's decision on George

Princess Kate and her husband Prince William's latest decision about their eldest son Prince George's future has reminded fans of Princess Harry's crucial comments.

Kensington Palce has ended years of speculation over the future king's education, confirming that George will attend Eton College from September.

However, the Duke of Sussex's recent commentary about Eton has highlighted how difficult he found the college.

Harry told Time Magazine: "I was one of those kids at school who did not enjoy classroom work.

"If it wasn't for the sports field and the amount of sports that were on offer, there's no way I would have stayed in school."

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales' decision to continue with royal tradition may open the royal family up to years of fresh debate about where Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will eventually go to school.

George is following the same educational path as his father, the Prince of Wales, and his uncle, Prince Harry, both of whom attended Eton in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The College's proximity to Windsor and the Waleses' home at Forest Lodge makes it an extremely convenient choice.

That has been widely cited as a key advantage compared with alternatives such as Marlborough College, where Catherine attended, or other boarding schools further afield.

William and Catherine, known for being hands-on parents, are widely believed to favour keeping their children close and prioritising stability.