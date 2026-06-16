King Charles fulfils Princess Charlotte demand as Lilibet misses out

King Charles may have been leading an important royal event for the royal family, but he didn’t shy away from making a meaningful gesture for his beloved granddaughter Princess Charlotte.

The monarch is known to be particularly affectionate towards Charlotte, as he had always wished to have a daughter of his own. As Charles marked the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, many eagle-eyed royal watchers noted a key detail the King had made for his official uniform.

As the King was seen waving to the crowd as the flypast went by, two colourful string bracelets on his wrist were revealed, seemingly a nod to the Taylor Swift-themed friendship bands.

Charlotte is a big fan of the Grammy-winning singer and had even attended her Era Tour concert in London with her brother Prince Louis and father Prince William. It is understood that it had been the 11-year-old royal who made the special jewellery for her grandpa.

Meanwhile, there is still the speculation if Charles would be able to share the same kind of bond with Princess Lilibet as reconciliation is being worked out in the background.

Reports have claimed that a close aide of King Charles is planning to reconcile Prince Harry and Prince William, who have been estranged for more than three years.

Charles really wants to meet Archie and Lilibet, and have a close relationship with them. It is likely that if Lilibet were around the royals, Charles would’ve indulged his youngest granddaughter as well.