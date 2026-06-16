Prince Edward forced to pay hefty bill after major flop in plan

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were roped into controversy along with the non-working members of the family as the National Audit Office released its report on the royal residences.

It revealed that the King’s Privy Purse had been paying for the lavish grace-and-favour homes for the non-working members including Beatrice and Eugenie. And even though the Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were working members, they still made a decisive move for a failed plan.

The King’s youngest brother had started a TV production company, Ardent, from his Surrey estate in 1993 but it eventually did not work out. There was a big bill to be paid in debt, which included the rent of the office and other expenses.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Palace sources confirmed that while it did pay a portion of the rent, most of it was waived with the cost “absorbed by the Royal couple”.

Edward ended up writing off more than £108,000 in debt that his former business.

Ardent reportedly paid Edward approximately £18,000 in rent when the office was at Bagshot Park between 1999 and May 2003. However, the annual rent was set much higher (originally at £50,000 before rising to £62,500).

Edward and Sophie still live at Bagshot Park and are understood to be paying a subsidised rent on the property.