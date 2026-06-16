Zara and Mike Tindall arrive in high spirits on day 1 of Royal Ascot

Zara and Mike Tindall made a stylish entrance on Day 1 of Royal Ascot, looking sharp for one of the most anticipated events of the British summer social calendar.

Attention at Ascot is also firmly on the track, where racing commentator Charlie Atkin has highlighted what he believes could be a golden opportunity for King Charles and Queen Camilla to secure another Royal Ascot victory as racehorse owners.

Speaking ahead of the day’s action, Atkin noted that while the royal couple have several runners across the week, their strongest chance may come in the Ascot Stakes, set to run at 5pm.

The horse returning to Ascot after narrowly missing out on victory last year when he was hampered by traffic in running.

Now back as a leading contender once again, he heads into the race as favourite, with hopes high that he could finally deliver a long-awaited win for the King and Queen.

A victory today would carry added emotional weight, with comparisons already being drawn to the memorable triumph of Estimate in the 2013 Gold Cup, won for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles has already enjoyed one Royal Ascot success since ascending the throne, when Desert Hero claimed victory in 2023 - a win made even more poignant as the colt was bred by his late mother.