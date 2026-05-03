Chris Brown denies shooting reports: 'Don't attach my name to none of this'

Brown, 32, has been embroiled in multiple legal troubles over the years

Chris Brown is denying reports of a shooting near his Los Angeles home.

On Saturday, April 2, the musician took to his Instagram Stories to address reports of an alleged shooter being arrested outside his residence in the Tarzana neighbourhood of LA on Friday afternoon.

“AT THIS POINT THIS PATTERN IS OLD,” Brown, 36, wrote in white text over a black background. “I’m looking at the news like the rest of yall wondering when and where the hell this happened. I been in my crib this whole time. Ain’t heard a gunshot, police car, or anything.”

The Forever singer — who has had a string of legal troubles over the past few years beginning from his 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna — said he has had enough of being dragged into controversies.

“DON’T ATTACH MY NAME TO NONE OF THE BULLSHIT. I got shit to do!” he concluded his message.

Multiple outlets reported that the LAPD responded around 4:11 p.m. local time after receiving a call about “a shooting that had just occurred.”

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Markeith Cungious, had allegedly fired a CO2-style handgun at an unnamed victim, and he was subsequently arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.