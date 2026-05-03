'Goodfellas' actor Beau Starr dies peacefully at 81

Fans of cult horror, classic mob movies and vintage TV are saying goodbye to a familiar face. Beau Starr, the veteran actor known for his memorable turns in Goodfellas and the Halloween franchise, has died at 81.

According to TMZ, Beau passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 24 in Vancouver, Canada.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his younger brother, actor Mike Starr, who described Beau as “very unique and special,” adding that his brother helped raise him and remained “a tremendous influence” throughout his life.

Horror fans will instantly recognise Beau as Sheriff Meeker in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers —the kind of small town sheriff who looked like he had not slept since Michael Myers first picked up a mask.

Before Hollywood came calling, Beau actually spent time on the New York Jets practice squad and later played in the Canadian Football League. Not exactly the usual actor origin story.

His career stretched across decades, popping up in beloved shows like Knight Rider, MacGyver and The A-Team — basically every show your dad still stops to watch while channel surfing.

Actor Christopher Seronne shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Beau enjoyed a rich … meaningful life. He was a son, brother, father, grandfather, actor and NFL/CFL player. Please take a moment to help me remember a great guy. RIP.”