Thomas Markle returns ‘home' months after Meghan's handwritten letter

Meghan Markle’s father seemed to have taken a U-turn on an important decision after proclaiming his love for his caretaker nurse in Philippines.

Thomas Markle, who has been estranged from his daughter for nearly seven years, has finally been reunited with his family after making a public plea to Meghan.

The retired Hollywood lighting director had claimed that he did not want to die being estranged to his daughter and not meeting his grandchildren. And now it seems he is taking a step to fulfil that hope as he returned to the US.

Thomas is returning months after he had his first correspondence with his estranged daughter. Following a life-threatening surgery and leg amputation in December, Meghan has sent her father handwritten letter and had urged to keep the contents private.

It is unclear if there was a mention of a meeting in the near future.

Thomas wants to walk again, hence, he has returned to be fitted with a state-of-the art prosthetic limb and to be closer to family, per Mail on Sunday.

Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister, also confirmed the news revealing that their father is back for medical care.

“He will be able to get the best prosthetics here and be surrounded by friends and family to support him. Even though he has been through such traumatic times, this has been a positive spiritual experience for dad,” she said.

According to MoS, Thomas had an emotional farewell at the airport with girlfriend Rio Canedo, who is only two years older than Meghan. The pair intends to keep in touch.

However, he is now closer to Meghan and the kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Thomas recently reiterated that he loves Meghan and “always will”. He also expressed his desire to meet his grandkids.

It remains to be seen if the reunion between Meghan and her father is possible just like it was for Prince Harry and King Charles.