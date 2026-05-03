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Ashley Graham says Ozempiccraze feels like 'smack in the face'

Ashley Graham gets real about weight loss drugs and body positivity

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 03, 2026

Ashley Graham says Ozempiccraze feels like &apos;smack in the face&apos;
Ashley Graham says Ozempiccraze feels like 'smack in the face'

Ashley Graham is not staying quiet about the internet’s latest obsession with weight loss drugs – and she’s got thoughts. Plenty of them.

The supermodel and longtime body positivity champion is calling out the sudden cultural pivot sparked by medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy, saying the trend feels like a harsh rewind after years of progress.

“It’s really disheartening,” Ashley told Marie Claire. “There was a pendulum that swung that was so body acceptance, positivity [and] everybody be who they want to be.”

“And now,” she added, “it’s going back this whole opposite way that feels like a smack in the face to the women who have felt like they’ve had a voice.”

Still, Ashley is not convinced skinny injections are about to erase plus-size representation from the map.

“It goes with the times—and GLP-1s are a time,” she explained. “I know that there are and there’s gonna still be women who are considered plus-size forever.”

The model also gave a refreshingly honest update on life after motherhood while reflecting on her body following three pregnancies with husband Justin Ervin.

“I’m living in a different body and it’s been hard to get to know her,” Ashley admitted. “I can’t say that I can look in the mirror and be like, ‘I love you.’”

Instead, she’s trying a different approach: “Wow, I made some children.”

Honestly? That’s probably healthier than arguing with your jeans at 7 am.

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