Princess Kate passes down special keepsake to Charlotte in moving gesture

The Prince and Princess of Wales are protective parents to their three children and take particular care in treating George, Charlotte and Louis fairly.

However, there appears to be a special bond between the mother and daughter as noted in several public appearances and gestures. Hence, it comes as no surprise that as Charlotte turned 11, she was proudly seen in a new style, reminiscent of her own mother.

Princess Kate has a love for striped jumpers and is often seen in causal and sporty ensemble when she is not working during royal engagements. On most official outings, Charlotte and Kate are seen twinning and the young princess holds herself with pride.

As the 11-year-old enters her pre-teen era, Kate appeared to have passed down her sense of style, noted in her latest portrait released by Kensington Palace.

Just like the Princess of Wales is sporting her longest hair yet, Charlotte has followed through. Moreover, the striped jumper from Ralph Lauren also happens to be one the brand that Kate prefers to wear quite a lot.

Moreover, mothers often see their younger selves in their daughters, so it wouldn’t be far from the truth that Kate would make sure that her little girl gets to experience all the things she wants despite her royal status.

Charlotte seems like a sporty girl and both her parents have given her the freedom to explore that side of her. At the same time, the pre-teen is also delving into some quirky fashion, as noted in the powder blue nail polish she was seen wearing.

Even though there was an unwritten royal rule about wearing bright nail paint for royal women, the future Queen has forgone that for her little princess.

Apart from all the royal heirlooms that Charlotte could receive from her mother, one thing is for certain, Kate has passed down her confidence and style to her daughter.