Taylor Swift leaves Olivia Rodrigo baffled with unexpected move

Olivia Rodrigo nearly beats Taylor Swift in major battle

Olivia Rodrigo came dangerously close to another chart takeover – but standing in her way was, of course, Taylor Swift armed with Vinyl records and impeccable timing.

Olivia’s new single Drop Dead exploded across the UK charts this week ahead of her upcoming album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, instantly becoming one of the biggest debuts of the year.

The track landed at No. 02 on the official singles sales chart – which, under normal circumstances, probably would have been enough for the crown. Unfortunately for Olivia, Taylor decided to enter the chat.

Swift’s latest single Elizabeth Taylor shot back to no. 01 thanks to a Record Store Day vinyl release. Because naturally, when Taylor drops colored vinyl, the charts basically say, “Understood, queen.”

Still, Olivia hardly walked away empty-handed.

Drop Dead debuted at no. 01 on the Official Streaming, Official Singles Downloads and Official Singles charts, proving the internet is fully locked into her latest heartbreak era.

The song also became a top 10 vinyl and physical bestseller, because apparently fans are now emotionally spiraling and collecting records at the same time.

For Rodrigo, it marks yet another massive launch following hits like Drivers License, Good 4 U and Vampire.

One thing’s becoming very clear: Olivia Rodrigo losing a chart battle still somehow looks a lot like winning.