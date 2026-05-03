Regent’s Park unveils a living tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

In the heart of London, a once-forgotten corner of The Regent’s Park has been transformed into a serene, story-filled sanctuary honouring Queen Elizabeth II.

The newly unveiled Queen Elizabeth II Garden, a two-acre space where disused glasshouses and an old plant nursery once stood, visitors will now find a carefully designed landscape bursting with colour, biodiversity, and reflection.

A tranquil pond welcomes visitors at the southern entrance, complete with seating and a pergola.

A straight central path cuts through the garden, symbolising the late Queen’s unwavering sense of duty and lifelong service.

Cross paths branch off into more relaxed, meandering routes, inviting visitors to wander, reflect, and explore at their own pace much like the evolving chapters of her reign.

Once used to grow plants for London’s Royal Parks, it had fallen out of use after operations moved to Hyde Park Nursery in 2018.

Now, it has been reimagined into a public space that not only honours the past but actively contributes to the future-boosting urban biodiversity and returning valuable green space to central London.

Open daily from 9am to 8pm, with multiple entrances for easy access, the garden is already shaping up to be one of the capital’s most thoughtful new additions.