Sally Field on winning first Best Actress Oscar: 'Too Much'

Sally Field has admitted that winning her first Best Actress Oscar was "almost too much" to process, leaving her feeling completely numb on the night.

Reflecting on the 1980 Academy Awards in a recent interview with Parade, the 79-year-old screen legend explained that the sheer scale of that year was difficult to calculate.

After a career-defining performance in Norma Rae, Field had already picked up numerous trophies, but by the time she reached the Oscars ceremony, the gravity of the moment and the transition from television star to critical darling had left her unable to feel anything.

The path to that first gold statuette was famously difficult for Field, who fought an uphill battle to be taken seriously as a film actress.

She recalled working incredibly hard to move beyond her television roots, noting that industry figures often refused to even let her into a room to audition.

She credited the 1976 miniseries Sybil as the start of her transition, but it was her role as a Southern textile worker in Norma Rae that truly broke the mould.

Despite the success, Field admitted she was never quite comfortable with the "glam stuff" that came with being a Hollywood frontrunner.

The 1980 ceremony itself was a much more low-key affair for Field than modern red carpets might suggest.

She remembered going to get her hair done but doing her own makeup, as was common practice at the time.

Her outfit was designed by the legendary Bob Mackie, who created a white strapless dress paired with a sheer floral cover.

Field jokingly recalled asking if she could have a "princess dress," only for Mackie to suggest she wasn't really that fancy, leading her to settle for the "little white suit" he had envisioned.

While that night in 1980 was a blur of numbness, Field’s second Best Actress win for Places in the Heart five years later was a completely different experience.

She famously used her 1985 acceptance speech to contrast the two moments, telling the audience that she didn't feel it the first time, but she certainly did then.

It was during that second trip to the podium that she delivered the iconic line, "I can't deny the fact that you like me, right now, you like me!", finally embracing the professional validation that had felt so overwhelming half a decade earlier.