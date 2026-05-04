Princess Eugenie breaks silence first time in months with exciting update

Princess Eugenie had been silent on social media for over months since the Epstein files triggered the downfall of her parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

The 36-year-old had been keeping a low profile and had appeared distressed in some appearances, especially around the time of her birthday as she was seen in tears during dinner with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

However, it seems that things have been working well for King Charles’s niece and her family as she finally broke her social media silence to share a special update amid talk about her third pregnancy.

In a series of personal photos, Eugenie had wished her husband on his milestone 40th birthday. Jack was photographed posing on a sunny beach with the calm sea behind him. In another image, Jack was having a playful moment with one of their two sons.

“Happy 40th my love..” Eugenie had written.

The royal went on to acknowledge their enduring relationship, especially during the past few months that they had to face including the uncertainty surrounding her royal status and ‘grace and favour’ home.

“Here’s to another 16… xx,” she wrote atop a throwback photo of the couple.

Even though there is speculation surrounding the couple that they might be expecting their third child together, Eugenie did not directly address the news.

The couple are already parents to two sons, five-year-old August and two-year-old Earnest. It is understood that the Eugenie and Jack will be celebrating special day privately at their Ivy Cottage, nestled on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

According to a body language expert, Eugenie is doing much better than her elder sister Princess Beatrice in these tense circumstances.

“Eugenie appears comfortable putting on a display of resilience and bravado for the cameras, sporting a wide wall-to-wall smile to suggest life is nothing other than perfect,” expert Judi James had noted.

It remains to be seen if Buckingham Palace would be clearing the air about Eugenie's pregnancy any time soon.