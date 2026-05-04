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Tom Holland reveals how he and Zendaya end a 'stressful day' together

The 'Spider-Man' actor and the 'Euphoria' star like to 'turn off' at the end of a long day with a new activity

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 04, 2026

Tom Holland reveals how he and Zendaya end a &apos;stressful day&apos; together
The engaged couple recently stepped out together for Holland's padel match in California

Tom Holland and his fiancée Zendaya appear to have picked up a new hobby together.

The Spider-Man star and the Euphoria actress are learning how to crochet, Holland recently revealed. He made the revelation during his visit to Pura Padel in Sherman Oaks, California on April 30, as his non-alcoholic beer brand BERO took part in a padel competition.

Olympic diver Tom Daley was at the sidelines, choosing to spend his time live-crocheting a Spider-Man-inspired Bero can holder for Holland. In a video shared by Daley to his 3.8M Instagram followers, Holland was extremely pleased.

“Mate I love that!” the British actor told Daley. “And it also is kind of like a spider web. It’s perfect!”

The Marvel star then revealed to the pro athlete that “we” — ‘we’ being him and Zendaya — “have been crocheting at home.”

“I absolutely love it,” he continued. “I just find it, like, turns my brain off [after I’ve] had a stressful day. I can’t do anything else and do it. Like, I have to be like lasered in”

Though Holland didn’t mention Zendaya by name, fans were quick to point out the implication. “The Zendaya influence iktr,” wrote one fan in the comments section while another gushed with heart-eyes, “Tom said, ‘we.’”

Yet another wrote, “I love @tomholland2013 even more now, if that’s possible. Just picturing him and @zendaya crocheting at home makes me happy.” 

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