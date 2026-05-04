Princess Beatrice, husband Edo react to Eugenie's exciting chapter

Princess Beatrice, husband Edo react to Eugenie's exciting new chapter

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted over the upcoming arrival of a special addition in the family.

On May 4, the dark shadows which have been surrounding the royal family and the York sisters for a while have finally faded away with happy news.

King Charles' office took to social media and confirmed Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy in a light-hearted post.

Alongside a photo of Eugenie and Jack's sons, August, 5 and Ernest, 2, the announcement revealed that the Princess and her husband will welcome their third child this summer.

The monarch has been informed about another royal baby, and he is pretty delighted.

As soon as the news broke, royal fans and friends started extending warm wishes to Eugenie and her family.

Among those, there was a greeting from Beatrice's family. Her husband Edo dropped three heart emojis on the royal family's baby update post.

He also liked August and Ernest's photo holding a sonogram on Princess Eugenie's official page, showcasing that he and Beatrice are over the moon on this exciting chapter.