Eugenie’s third baby could save Andrew, Sarah Ferguson: Experts

Princess Eugenie's third baby may save Andrew and Sarah Ferguson amid their ongoing crisis, according to experts.

The baby, due this summer, could be a ‘turning point’ for the former Duke and Duchess of York, claimed royal commentators.

The delightful news comes amid Andrew and Fergie's exile from the royal family. In October, the British monarch, 77, stripped his younger brother of his royal titles over renewed scrutiny of the former prince's ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ferguson also lost her Duchess of York title. She was stripped of her Freedom of the City of York honour for her connection to the convicted paedophile.

"This is joyous news for the couple at a time when the debauchery, deceit and disgusting behavior of her father have loomed large over their lives," British royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, told Fox News Digital.

Another expert shared his thoughts on the latest development, calling it a big relief for the former couole, Andrew and Sarah, who are going throug the hardest phase of their lives.

"At last, some wonderful news for Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, as it has been announced that she is expecting a third child," said royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner.

The expert termed it a "tremendous news" for the former Duke and Duchess of York.

He added: "They are both totally besotted with their children and grandchildren and have spent many hours having family get-togethers.

"Whatever the public think of Andrew and Sarah, the amount of mental health stress they have gone through, albeit brought on themselves, to have something joyful to celebrate, may give the entire royal family a boost too."

He went on: "My feeling is that Andrew will not really settle in Sandringham, and Sarah is obviously looking for an escape route after her latest hiding place was discovered, so I have a suspicion both might end up in Portugal to be close to their grandchildren and lead a simpler, quieter life."

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams thinks differently as he said "This is very happy news for Eugenie, and we must wish her and Jack Brooksbank well. The way she revealed it on Instagram was delightful."

"However, inevitably, it means that attention will return to the Yorks."

He explained how it could bring the Yorks to the spotlight back, saying: "When Beatrice, Eugenie’s sister’s daughter, Athena, was christened last December, her disgraced parents kept a low profile."

"They will have to do the same with the new arrival. Unfortunately, the press coverage will be relentless," according to Fitzwilliams