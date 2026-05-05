Who is Cameron O’Reilly? Jemima Goldsmith’s fiancé with $2.3 billion fortune

Jemima Goldsmith, TV producer and screenwriter, is engaged to Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly after one year of dating.

Goldsmith, 52, and O’Reilly, 62, reportedly met while working in the film and documentary industry. O’Reilly was an executive producer there.

Their relationship is described as stable and mutually supportive, with a shared enthusiasm for media production at its core.

He is the son of Sir Anthony O'Reilly, who was a well-known media mogul in Ireland.

He is an Oxford graduate and has worked at Goldman Sachs before paving his own path in Australia and Europe. He has been able to amass a fortune by investing in software firms and smart metering technologies.

Previously, he worked as the chief executive officer at APN News & Media. Subsequently, he formed Bayard Capital and then sold Landis+Gyr, an energy metering company, to Toshiba for a sum of $2.3 billion in 2011.

Previously, he was married once. He got engaged to his first wife, Ilse O’Reilly, in 1992 after they met on a blind date in 1992. The couple have four children together.

He currently lives in Zug, Switzerland, where he and Goldsmith are believed to have a home.