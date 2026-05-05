Sarah Ferguson steps back from bombshell move for pregnant Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson must now step back from a possible bombshell drop on the royal family for the sake of her pregnant daughter, Princess Eugenie.

The youngest daughter of Andrew and Fergie announced on May 4 that she and her husband, Jack, are set to welcome baby number three this summer.

Eugenie's delightful news raised questions about her parents' involvement in celebrations amid the Epstein scandal.

Speaking of it, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express, "Sarah Ferguson will undoubtedly be delighted. However, as we saw with Andrew when Athena was christened last December, she will have to keep a low profile."

The former couple was not included in the Christening photographs as well due to controversy.

Richard added that it is high time that Sarah should make a big sacrifice for Eugenie.

"There may be possibilities for interviews if she decides to go down that path, but there are no comeback possibilities after recent events. Taking a backseat isn't in her nature, but for Eugenie's sake, she has no choice," the royal commentator said.

King Charles also joined his niece Eugenie to celebrate the news of a baby after months of shocking revelations in Andrew's connection with Epstein.