Jaafar Jackson's debut look echoes Michael Jackson at Met Gala 2026

The King of Pop’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, made his first appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 4, 2006.

Jaafar Jackson, who made a cameo as Michael Jackson in the biopic Michael, sent netizens into a frenzy at fashion’s biggest gala.

The 29-year-old actor dazzled in a black velvet Ralph Lauren suit, a black bowtie, red socks and black ballet-style flats to complete the whole look.

Jackson, in an interview on the red-carpet told the hosts that the ensemble still stayed within his uncle’s pop kingdom.

“It has a timeless feel, and it just felt right when I had it on,” Jaafar said.

He revealed who gave the go-ahead for the ensemble, saying, “The look even got the approval of his fiancée, Maddie Simpson.’

This year’s dress code theme is “Fashion is Art,” with Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour co-hosting this year’s “Costume Art” themed Met Gala 2026.

Michael, the biopic on the King of Pop’s life, was released in theaters on April 24, 2025.

The young Michael is played by Juliano Krue Valdi.

The cast also features Colman Domingo as Michael’s father Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Michael’s mother Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller as John Branca, a showbiz attorney and manager.

Lauren Farrier appears as Suzanne de Passe, the music executive; Kendrick Sampson takes on the role of iconic producer Quincy Jones; Larenz Tate brings to life the all-powerful Motown chief Berry Gordy; Liv Symone steps into the shoes of singer Gladys knight; and Kevin Shinick plays TV legend Dick Clark.