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From Jennifer Aniston to Adele: Stars who never walked the Met Gala

These Hollywood icons have never walked the Met Gala carpet

By
Tabinda Irfan
|

Published May 05, 2026

From Jennifer Aniston to Adele: Stars who never walked the Met Gala
From Jennifer Aniston to Adele: Stars who never walked the Met Gala

Every year, the Met Gala turns New York City into a glitter-covered battlefield of couture, cameras and carefully planned chaos. 

Getting an invitation is basically Hollywood’s version of winning The Hunger Games – only with more sequins and fewer survival skills.

But while The Hunger Games – only with more sequins and fewer survival skills.

But while hundred of celebrities race to secure a seat inside Anna Wintour’s ultra-exclusive event, some major stars continue to skip it entirely. And yes, a few of these names are genuinely shocking.

Jennifer Aniston

Perhaps the most relatable Met Gala holdout of all time, Jennifer Aniston has openly admitted the event simply stresses her out.

From Jennifer Aniston to Adele: Stars who never walked the Met Gala

“I’m a jeans and flip-flops and tank top kind of girl,” she once shared with Glamour. “I love dressing up too, but for me, it’s a mental game of…put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all purdy and go sit in a big room with your peers. [And yes,] everyone’s there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous.”

Honestly? Fair.

Meryl Streep

Believe it or not, Meryl Streep – arguably one of the most respected actresses alive – has never attended the Met Gala. She was actually set to co-chair the 2020 event before the pandemic shut everything down.

From Jennifer Aniston to Adele: Stars who never walked the Met Gala

Ironically, she’s appeared at a fictional version of the Met Gala in The Devil Wears Prada 2 before ever attending the real thing.

Angelina Jolie

Despite dominating red carpets for decades and appearing on Vogue covers multiple times, Angelina Jolie has somehow never climbed the Met steps. Even more surprising? Brad Pitt also skipped the event throughout their entire relationship.

From Jennifer Aniston to Adele: Stars who never walked the Met Gala

For two people who practically defined celebrity glamour in the 2000s, their absence still feels bizarre.

Adele

Adele has remained one of the Met Gala’s biggest “maybe next year” celebrities. Rumours regularly swirl that she will finally attend, especially whenever Beyoncé is involved.

From Jennifer Aniston to Adele: Stars who never walked the Met Gala

Celebrity PR expert Kayley Cornelius previously told The Sun: “The so-called ‘Beyoncé effect’ is expected to be enough of a pull to draw a number of A-list attendees such as Rihanna, Jay-Z and Adele.”

Still, Adele remains fashion’s favourite missing guest.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey and the Met Gala seem like a perfect match on paper: drama, diamonds, impossible gowns and enough diva energy to power Manhattan.

From Jennifer Aniston to Adele: Stars who never walked the Met Gala

Yet somehow, the singer has never attended. Whether she declined invitations or simply never wanted the circus remains unclear – and honestly, that mystery feels very Mariah.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland skipping the Met Gala is not about fashion anxiety – it’s about Zendaya.

From Jennifer Aniston to Adele: Stars who never walked the Met Gala

The actor has previously explained why he prefers letting his pretentious wife own the spotlight on red carpets. “It’s not my moment, it’s her moment,” he told Men’s Health. “And if we go together, it’s about us.”

Supportive king behavior.

Dolly Parton

Country music icon Dolly Parton has never attended either, despite being one of the most beloved entertainers in America.

From Jennifer Aniston to Adele: Stars who never walked the Met Gala

Even more surprising? Her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are also missing from the Met Gala archives.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Considering Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi spent years running in Hollywood’s most elite social circles, fans are often shocked to learn they have never attended the Met Gala.

From Jennifer Aniston to Adele: Stars who never walked the Met Gala

These days, though, the couple appears far more interested in quiet countryside life than couture staircases.

Jason Momoa

Jason Moma feels tailor-made for a dramatic Met Gala entrance, but the actor has never attended. His ex-wife Lisa Bonet has walked the carpet before, while his current partner Adria Arjona finally made her debut in 2025.

From Jennifer Aniston to Adele: Stars who never walked the Met Gala

Maybe Momoa’s future Met era is still loading.

Until then, the Met Gala’s guest list continues to prove one thing: even in Hollywood, not everybody wants to play the fashion game.

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