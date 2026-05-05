Princess Leonor takes throne to new heights with fighter jet

Spain’s future queen is soaring to new heights.

Princess Leonor has reached a major milestone in her military journey, stepping into the cockpit of an F-5 fighter jet as part of her final phase of training at the General Air Academy in San Javier.

The Princess of Asturias, who is preparing for her future role as captain general of Spain’s armed forces, recently piloted an aircraft solo for the second time this academic year.

In a standout moment, Leonor flew the F-5 alongside an instructor at the Fighter and Attack School Wing 23, gaining firsthand experience of the aircraft used to train Spain’s future combat pilots.

Her training has also taken her across key air bases in Spain. At Los Llanos in Albacete, Leonor observed the operations of Eurofighter jets with Wing 14, which play a crucial role in safeguarding national airspace and supporting NATO missions.

The also visit included access to hangars, live demonstrations, and an air show.

Another stop at Talavera la Real in Badajoz saw the princess engage directly with advanced pilot training programmes, including exposure to NATO’s Tactical Leadership Programme - one of the most prestigious training initiatives for allied air forces.

Daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Leonor’s rigorous military path reflects a carefully structured upbringing aimed at preparing her for the responsibilities of monarchy.