Nicholas Brendon cause of death revealed

Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role as Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has had his cause of death confirmed nearly two months after his passing.

The actor died on March 20 at age 54 of atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with acute pneumonia and a previous myocardial infarction contributing to his death, according to autopsy results reported by Page Six.

The report noted a 90 percent blockage of his right coronary artery, determining his death to be natural.

His family had previously shared that Brendon “passed in his sleep of natural causes.”

Brendon’s health struggles were well documented.

He was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome, underwent multiple spinal surgeries, and survived a heart attack in 2022.

His manager later revealed he had a congenital heart defect, a condition more common in twins (Brendon had a twin brother, Kelly Donovan).

Despite these challenges, Brendon remained optimistic.

In a 2023 Instagram post, he reflected on his recovery and quiet moments painting and resting in Idyllwild-Pine Cove, California.

His family echoed that sentiment in their death announcement, noting he was “optimistic about the future at the time of his passing.”

Tributes from his Buffy castmates poured in.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan honoured his memory, while Charisma Carpenter shared behind-the-scenes photos and wrote: “I will miss the version of the man I once knew.”

She called him ‘warm’, ‘loving’, ‘cuddly’, ‘funny’, ‘silly’, ‘self-deprecating’, and ‘supremely talented’.