Harry and Meghan cut back as post-royal finances face growing pressure

Reports of financial strain surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are again making headlines, with claims the couple are feeling the pressure of maintaining their lifestyle in California.

According to royal commentator Dan Wakeford, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be “cutting back.”

After much of Harry’s reported inheritance stemming from Princess Diana has been absorbed by major expenses, including their Montecito home, security, and ongoing legal battles.

Citing sources close to the couple, Wakeford suggests their once sizeable team has been reduced significantly, reflecting a shift toward a more streamlined operation behind the scenes.

While their partnership with Netflix and Spotify was initially reported to be worth hundreds of millions, industry insiders have often noted that such figures are typically headline valuations dependent on output.

Their production company, Archewell Productions, has delivered projects including the Harry & Meghan documentary series and other content, though output has been selective.

The couple's Montecito property, valued at around $19 million, comes with ongoing maintenance and mortgage commitments, while security is a major concern for the couple.

Legal action, particularly Harry’s ongoing cases against sections of the British press including Daily Mail publishers and other groups, has also added to financial pressures, even as some cases have resulted in settlements or victories.

Meghan, who had an established career prior to marrying into the Royal Family, is often described as commercially aware, while Harry has had to navigate a very different financial reality.