Influencer Ashtin Earle is ‘done' with dating

Ashtin Earle is ‘done' with dating

Ashtin Earle has officially taken herself off the market, at least for now, after a run of dating experiences that left her feeling, in her own words, "gross and creeped out."

The 23-year-old content creator, younger sister of influencer Alix Earle, posted a video to her 1.3 million TikTok followers on Monday, 4 May, delivering the much-anticipated update on her "date adventures" that fans had been waiting for after weeks of teaser content.

The verdict was not positive.

"I'm done dating, done texting boys, done being nice and pretending to entertain them," she said in the clip.

"Everyone's a freak and a weirdo and a creep, and I just don't need that in my life. I'm so good not having freaks and weirdos in my orbit."

She concluded simply: "I give up on dating, if you're wondering."

The update comes after Ashtin had recently shared a pre-date get-ready-with-me video and appeared in a similar clip posted by Alix before another outing, fuelling speculation about who she might be seeing.

It is not the first time Ashtin has found herself navigating public scrutiny around her love life.

Nearly two years ago, she was widely rumoured to be romantically involved with DJ John Summit after the pair were spotted together in July 2024 and seen in PDA moments at his DJ sets.

She addressed the situation on Alix's Hot Mess podcast, describing it as "just having fun."

By December 2024, Alix confirmed on the same podcast that things between Ashtin and Summit had "ended up ending amicably," with Ashtin keen to avoid drama and hoping people would simply take the hint without her having to make a formal statement.

For now, it seems, she has made her position perfectly clear.