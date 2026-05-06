Palace issues delightful Princess Kate announcement: ‘next step in work'

Princess Kate is stepping up in her royal duties two years after her cancer diagnosis for a meaningful cause as Kensington Palace issued an announcement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have travelled out of UK together for several engagements but this is the first time since her cancer treatment that Catherine will be undertaking a solo visit next week.

“The Princess of Wales will visit the city of Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy, between Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th May, marking a significant next step in the work of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as it expands internationally,” a spokesperson from Kensington Palace shared on Tuesday.

“Spearheaded by The Princess, the visit will focus on early childhood development and forms part of a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them.”

The future Queen is “very much looking forward” to the visit as she will be seeing the workings of the Italian childhood philosophy first-hand where “nature and loving human relationships come together to support children’s development”.

Catherine has been passionate about early childhood development and it has been one of the biggest campaigns that has defined her royal duties.

She started The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021 and continued to work behind the scenes for the institution even when she was undergoing cancer treatment.