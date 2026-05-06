Prince Archie turns seven: Harry, Meghan's son could heal royal divide

Prince Archie, King Charles III's grandson, celebrated his seventh birthday on May 6 in Motecito with his parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Archie is believed to hold the key to Harry’s return to the royal fold. He's the hope holding the Duke's bond to the Crown together.

"The California boy could one day heal the House of Windsor," according to a source, close to the Palace.

He is part of the British royal family's line of succession, though his life is across the pond, far away from the royal spotlight.

He was born on May 6, 2019 at London's Portland Hospital. He was named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Meghan said after introducing Archie at Windsor Castle.

The Sussexes lost their taxpayer-funded security after quitting the royal jobs in March 2020.

While Archie's parents are no longer working members of the royal family, Harry reportedly wants to leave the door open for his children to potentially become working royals in the future.

The Guardian reported in 2025 that Harry wanted his son and daughter to keep their His/Her Royal Highness styling so they can decide when they are older "whether they want to become working royals, or stay out of public life."

Archie and Lilibet are currently sixth and seventh in line to the throne, after their uncle Prince William and cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Sussexes' eldest child could have become Earl of Dumbarton, which is one of Harry's subsidiary titles, or have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, but instead, he was styled as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

A source said back then that Harry and Meghan had chosen not to use a courtesy title. When his paternal grandfather, King Charles, ascended the throne in September 2022, Archie was entitled to become a Prince.

During her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan referred to her kids' titles as their "birthright." Discussing her son's title, the Duchess told Oprah: "It's not our decision to make."

Meghan said: “Even though I have a lot of clarity on what comes with the titles, good and bad, and from my experience a lot of pain, I again wouldn't wish pain on my child, but that is their birthright to then make a choice about."

She also claimed in the interview that the palace didn't want Archie to be a Prince, which she said "would be different from protocol."

When asked if the title was important to her, the Duchess said, "If it meant he was going to be safe, then of course."

"All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment that I don't personally have," Meghan said.

According to Harry, Archie has previously expressed interest in being an astronaut or a pilot.