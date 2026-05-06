Sarah Ferguson decides next move for Andrew amid Eugenie's baby news

Sarah Ferguson was reportedly planning on taking a step back from her bombshell plans for the sake of her younger daughter Princess Eugenie after her third pregnancy was made public by Buckingham Palace.

While Fergie would be taking caution, she is not willing to spare her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as she pins all the blame of their downfall on him.

Both Andrew and Fergie have been exposed in the Epstein files for having close connection to the shamed paedophile financier despite his conviction. Now sources have claimed that Fergie is secretly moving ahead with her plans to publish a tell-all which will clear her from scandal but it will be “extremely savage” for Andrew.

“It’s becoming abundantly clear that her tell-all will be extremely savage when it comes to Andrew and what she feels he put her through,” a source told Closer magazine.

“She will probably be quite loath to go too hard on the royals, but in her view Andrew’s fair game because he's already been completely cut off and excommunicated so there won’t be any backlash.”

According to Fergie, she will be telling the “truth” and Andrew “would not have any kind of libel case and she never signed any sort of NDA so she really can’t see any real legal option that he has”.

Moreover, Fergie is “not the least bit afraid” of going to court against Andrew if he does take legal action for her revelations.

It remains to be seen if Fergie actually does go through with her plans.