Jane Fonda breaks silence after ex-husband Ted Turner's death

Jane Fonda has paid a moving tribute to her former husband Ted Turner, describing the billionaire CNN founder as a "swashbuckling pirate" following his death at the age of 87.

Turner, the visionary media tycoon who transformed the global news landscape, passed away on Wednesday.

While a specific cause of death was not confirmed, it was well known that he had been living with Lewy body dementia in his later years.

Fonda, who was married to Turner for a decade until 2001, shared her "immediate thoughts" on social media, reflecting on a man she admired for both his brilliant mind and his unexpected vulnerability.

The 88-year-old actress admitted that Turner completely changed her life when he "swept" into it, noting that being both needed and cared for by such a powerful figure was a transformative experience.

She credited the creator of Turner Classic Movies with giving her a new sense of confidence, while also teaching her about everything from business strategy to the intricacies of wildlife and nature.

Fonda fondly recalled his intense competitiveness, noting he was the only person who could rival Katharine Hepburn in that department, whether they were tallying up ski runs or discussing the vast swathes of land he stewarded.

Turner’s legacy as a "giant" of broadcasting was echoed by current industry leaders, including CNN Worldwide CEO Mark Thompson, who called him the "presiding spirit" of the network.

Beyond the boardroom, Fonda highlighted Turner's softer side, suggesting that his greatest strength was actually his ability to show need, a trait not often expected of men in his position.

She spoke warmly of his five children, whom she had the privilege of mothering as a stepmother, acknowledging that while being married to such a complex man was a challenge, he was always worth it.

Fonda ended her tribute with a poignant snap of Turner at the pearly gates, being applauded by the many endangered species, from bison to Mexican Gray Wolves, that his conservation efforts helped save from extinction.