Sabrina Carpenter, Stevie Nicks leave Beyonce, Rihanna sobbing at Met Gala

Sabrina Carpenter, Stevie Nicks left Beyonce, Rihanna in tears at Met Gala

Sabrina Carpenter caught the crowd by surprise as she delivered a special performance at the Met Gala 2026, with Stevie Nicks as a special guest.

The 26-year-old pop superstar sang Nicks' band Fleetwood Mac's Landslide at the fashion gala on May 4, and created a memorable moment for fans watching at home as well as the attendees.

The Espresso hitmaker reportedly left Beyonce in tears, who was a co-chair at the event, as Hugh Jackman revealed in a new interview.

Speaking of Queen Bey's reaction, Jackman shared that he was seated near Rihanna and the Cowboy Carter songstress and he looked over to see Beyonce hitting her hand on her daughter Blue Ivy, clearly overtaken by emotion.

The X-Men star noted that the reaction was "priceless," and got engraved into his memory.

Reacting to the sweet moment, fans shared the video on social media, writing, "just remember, in 2022 when interview with VOGUE MAGAZINE, Beyonce said she loves Please Please Please by Sabrina.."

Another added, "I just know she was reminiscing because when she was sab’s age she was performing with her idols too, thats so cute omg," and "imagine the queen herself loving you," chimed in a third.