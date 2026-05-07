Meghan 'recalls' great relationship with King Charles: 'Not forgetting'

Meghan Markle is not ready to forget the special bond she had with King Charles after his quiet move in favour of the Sussexes.

The Duchess of Sussex has been reminiscing about the great time spent with her father-in-law, who also walked her down the aisle in 2018.

It is expected that Prince Harry will return to the UK for the Invictus Games event in July. There is no confirmation about Meghan's arrival, but there is a major possibility amid peace talks.

According to Heat World, the monarch also likes to welcome the Sussexes with open arms, but he fears the strong resentment from Queen Camilla and Prince William.

Despite that, an insider revealed that Harry and Meghan are recalling good old times. "He was a stand-in for her father at the wedding, and he was undeniably supportive and kind. That’s not something Harry or Meghan are forgetting."

The source shared that till today, the King has not stripped Harry and Meghan of their titles and quietly "allowing" them to do their "quasi-royal tours, " showcasing his support and willingness to reconcile.

From the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's perspective, "that’s a real sign of where Charles is at when it comes to their future within the family and the institution."

Archie and Lilibet's father is pretty "confident" that he would like to see him and his family in the UK.

On the other hand, "Charles has been quite vocal behind the scenes about wanting to put an end to all this drama. He wants to see his grandchildren..." an insider added.