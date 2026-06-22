Prince William drops bombshell on King Charles about Harry meeting

Prince William aims to protect the monarchy and his grandmother's vision, even if he has to face his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales has maintained a quiet distance with the former working royal since he "aired" family secrets in public.

However, it has been revealed that Harry's desire to make peace with his family, especially with King Charles, has finally been achieved.

The Duke of Sussex, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are allegedly planning to mark their much-awaited comeback to the United Kingdom.

And if this happens, a meeting with King Charles will surely be on the cards after claims made that the monarch will not be hesitant to offer his grandkids a royal stay.

Rob Shutter, a gossip columnist, claimed that the future King William has "decided" to be a part of any such meet-up.

However, his sudden change of plans happened for quite an interesting reason.

An insider told the former publicist that "William does not trust his dad and Harry alone. He thinks the king will give away everything. He will give in to every single demand of Harry’s."

He said in a video, "Let's not forget, Harry and Meghan wanted to be part-time royals. The Queen said no way. They do want it again, and it looks as if it is going to happen. That’s why William will be there at the meeting."