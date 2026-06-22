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Andrew causes fresh trouble for Beatrice, Eugenie with reckless move

King Charles, Prince Harry reunion meets with unexpected twist

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 22, 2026

Andrew causes fresh trouble for Beatrice, Eugenie with reckless move
Andrew causes fresh trouble for Beatrice, Eugenie with reckless move

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor returned to haunt the royal family once again as his latest careless move made headlines ahead of Prince Harry's return home.

Amid police probe and at the centre of serious alleged crimes, the former Duke of York did not bother to stay low-key in his Marsh Farm but to step out in France on a 'free' holiday.

According to Daily Mail, Andrew had a relaxing trip in rural Brittany with sportswear billionaire Mohammed A Baker.

He was with the billionaire in North-west France from May 30 to June 1.

The 'disgraced' member of the firm enjoyed free horse rides, played boules and took full advantage of the private chef by relishing delicious food.

It has been claimed that his trip ended before he was photographed with a huge bruise on his face during a car ride near Norfolk.

Arthur Desprez, a French racehorse trainer, shared, "Andrew was the guest of Mohammed Baker. He stayed at his house."

It was Andrew's first foreign trip after he was arrested by police on account of misconduct in public office.

However, the former Duke's latest trip may have caused trouble for his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, as they allegedly requested their parents to stay low-key amid the ongoing investigation. 

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