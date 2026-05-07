Jennifer Lopez hit with serious crisis despite Ben Affleck generous offer

Divorce is expensive. Celebrity divorce? That comes with marble floors, 24 bathrooms, and a $50 million price tag.

For the third time since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially called it quits, their ultra-luxury Beverly Hills mansion is back on the market – only now with a much bigger discount attached.

The former couple first listed the sprawling estate in July 2024 for a jaw-dropping $68 million. Apparently, even Beverly Hills billionaires blinked at that number.

Now, the mansion has returned with a fresh asking price of $50 million, and yes, that’s still enough money to buy several private islands and probably your own zip code.

The estate itself is pure Hollywood excess: 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and enough space to avoid your ex indefinitely.

“It was from this moment on that Affleck decided to gift his share of the property to Jennifer Lopez,” according to reports, leaving the singer-actress in charge of turning the mansion into cash.

But the math is not exactly screaming victory lap.

“If we take into account that the couple purchased this home for 61 million dollars, to which we must add the amount they spent on the renovation, JLo would be losing part of the value of this house. Now, if half had belonged to Ben Affleck, then we would be talking about a profit of 10-15 million dollars, despite the price cut.”

Now the pressure lands on luxury real estate duo Rayni and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates, who have been tasked with finding someone ready to spend $50 million on Bennifer’s former dream home.

Because apparently heartbreak comes with a homeowners association fee too.