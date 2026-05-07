Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reduced to tears after King Charles hasty blow

The royal family is focusing on the future and moving past the Andrew and Sarah Ferguson scandals, but the former Duke of York is said to be furious with King Charles over what he sees as an unnecessarily hasty blow to the York family.

The rift has deepened after the 77-year-old monarch allegedly rubbed salt into his younger brother's wounds, refusing to spare even a minute for him despite being neibours at Sandringham.

The King's strict action has reportedly brought Prince Andrew to tears, with sources saying the Duke needs his brother the most during this difficult time.

King Charles totally shunned the disgraced royal, despite the two brothers recently staying within walking distance of each other on the estate, an insider has claimed.

The King reportedly spent time at Wood Farm after his successful State Visit to the United States last week.

On the other hand, Andrew, 66, has also been residing at the refurbished Marsh Farm since relocating there on Easter Monday.

Though barely half a mile and a single field separate the two properties near Wolferton village, the brothers did not meet.

William and Harry's dad is continuing his duties meeting world leaders, while Beatrice and Eugenie's father lives in exile after losing his royal titles.

Andrew's former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, remains unoccupied months after the former duke's forced exit.

"Andrew feels that his departure from Royal Lodge was unnecessarily hasty. From his perspective, it was all done to appease the baying media and didn't need to be carried out in such a rush before his new accommodation at Marsh Farm was ready," a source told the Mail.

They added: "The fact that no one else had taken occupancy of Royal Lodge is the proof of that."

However, Prince Edward, 62, visited his older brother at his Sandringham bolthole last month in what royal sources described as a "brotherly welfare check."

Edward is said to be "deeply unsettled" in recent weeks due to the allegations surrounding his elder brother and by concerns for Mountbatten-Windsor's mental and physical condition as the police inquiry proceeds.